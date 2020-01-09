To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 9 January

Dogs in a finish
The best bets on Wednesday come from Central Park and Sheffield
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Central Park and Sheffield on Thursday...

"...it will come as no surprise to see her quickly on the premises in this sprint contest."

Timeform on Bens Lass

BENS LASS (Trap 1) - 12:46 Central Park

Odds may not be overly generous when BENS LASS lines up in Central Park's 12.46, but the grader's leniency looks fairly obvious, and we're hopeful Tony Collett's charge can get back to winning ways. The daughter of Oaks Road boasts a good record in the class and it will come as no surprise to see her quickly on the premises in this sprint contest.

GEELO GEORGIA (Trap 6) - 16:07 Sheffield

Sheffield's 16.07 largely contains exposed sorts, including the selection GEELO GEORGIA, but she arrives on the back of a sound second in a stronger race than this, and may well be ready to regain the winning thread. Each of her last two victories have come in A5 class and, in a race essentially appealing as being an A7, we're hopeful of a very big run.

GATELODGE KYOTO (Trap 4) - 17:56 Sheffield

GATELODGE KYOTO has started from a low base but it was hard to knock his tenacity in getting off the mark last week, coming from an unpromising position to get his head infront by a neck. As a May 18' youngster, he's entitled to come forward from that run for further experience alone and, in an event that doesn't look as strong as last week, he can follow up.

