Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 6 February

Dogs head-on
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday
Timeform select their three best bets from Sheffield and Hove on Thursday...

"...is well berthed in the stripes and arrives here in a rich vein of form."

Timeform on Power Magic

GO SLOW BO (Trap 6) - 14:47 Sheffield

The last time GO SLOW BO was successful was back in December, which was also the last time she raced in A6 grade, but she has been unfortunate not to win an A5 in the interim. She blotted her copybook last time with an uncharacteristically slow start, but if she breaks as she usually does she ought to be too good for these in what is a weak-looking A6.

SIZZLING SALLY (Trap 5) - 15:07 Sheffield

SIZZLING SALLY looks to have been given a chance by the grader in this 660m handicap. The selection is a strong stayer at the standard trip but despite that, has had very few runs over this type of distance. A strong-finishing second over 500m here last time was as well as she has ever run, and she looks to have been handed a much easier spot here.

POWER MAGIC (Trap 6) - 20:53 Hove

POWER MAGIC is well berthed in the stripes and arrives here in a rich vein of form. His running style often leaves his supporters not knowing their fate until very late on, but he has been dropped into a much weaker A3 than those he has been contesting of late, and a repeat of his last run will be good enough.

Recommended bets

GO SLOW BO (Trap 6) - 14:47 Sheffield
SIZZLING SALLY (Trap 5) - 15:07 Sheffield
POWER MAGIC (Trap 6) - 20:53 Hove

Greyhound SmartPlays are up £37.00 over the last 7 days

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 6th Feb (A6 500m)

Thursday 6 February, 2.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Easy Cheesy
2. Fourpenny Chase
3. Mankoya Spot
4. Josies Sara
5. Gurtnacrehy Erza
6. Go Slow No

Sheff 6th Feb (HC 660m)

Thursday 6 February, 2.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cluasa Suasa
2. Angel Of Light
3. Merry Mia
4. Maryjane
5. Sizzling Sally
6. Good Material

Hove 6th Feb (A3 500m)

Thursday 6 February, 6.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Maui Phoenix
2. Crossfield Nancy
3. Chaotic Des
4. The Rockstar
5. Roses Bolt
6. Power Magic

