Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 6 February

GO SLOW BO (Trap 6) - 14:47 Sheffield

The last time GO SLOW BO was successful was back in December, which was also the last time she raced in A6 grade, but she has been unfortunate not to win an A5 in the interim. She blotted her copybook last time with an uncharacteristically slow start, but if she breaks as she usually does she ought to be too good for these in what is a weak-looking A6.

SIZZLING SALLY (Trap 5) - 15:07 Sheffield

SIZZLING SALLY looks to have been given a chance by the grader in this 660m handicap. The selection is a strong stayer at the standard trip but despite that, has had very few runs over this type of distance. A strong-finishing second over 500m here last time was as well as she has ever run, and she looks to have been handed a much easier spot here.

POWER MAGIC (Trap 6) - 20:53 Hove

POWER MAGIC is well berthed in the stripes and arrives here in a rich vein of form. His running style often leaves his supporters not knowing their fate until very late on, but he has been dropped into a much weaker A3 than those he has been contesting of late, and a repeat of his last run will be good enough.