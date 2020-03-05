To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 5 March

Greyhounds running
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets



Timeform identify the best bets from Newcastle and Sheffield on Thursday...

"...has an excellent record for a greyhound that has spent most of his time in graded company..."

Timeform on Colliery Billy

BROOMWELL WREN (Trap 2) - 14:47 Sheffield

The third race at Sheffield is a handicap over 660m that can go to Broomwell Wren (T2). The selection is getting 10m from the scratch dog, which is 4m less than when the pair met last month, but Broomwell Wren is unexposed having had only four competitive races at this staying trip, winning one of them by more than six lengths. Her chance was compromised by a slow start last time, but with five lengths back to the next dog she ought to get a much clearer shot at things this time.

GEELO PRINCESS (Trap 2) - 16:46 Sheffield

It is hard to get away from Geelo Princess (T2). The pup has yet to finish out of the first three since being stepped up to the standard 500m trip, bagging her fourth win and her second in A5 grade when breaking quickly and making all last time out. With a slow starter on her inside she ought to make the bend in second place at least and, with further improvement on the cards, she can follow up.

COLLIERY BILLY (Trap 4) - 19:09 Newcastle

Colliery Billy (T4) has an excellent record for a greyhound that has spent most of his time in graded company, winning ten of his 24 starts at Newcastle, and he makes plenty of appeal again. He has lost only one of his four starts in A1 grade and this contest is no harder than the one he took by the scruff of the neck last time out at the second bend.

Recommended bets

BROOMWELL WREN (Trap 2) - 14:47 Sheffield
GEELO PRINCESS (Trap 2) - 16:46 Sheffield
COLLIERY BILLY (Trap 4) - 19:09 Newcastle

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 5th Mar (HC 660m)

Thursday 5 March, 2.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cluasa Suasa
2. Broomwell Wren
3. Brocknmatts Lucy
5. Boris Jaxxon
6. Angel Of Light
Up
Down

Bet slip

Sheff 5th Mar (A5 500m)

Thursday 5 March, 2.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Final Girl
2. Geelo Princess
3. Trade Sprite
4. Wayward Queen
5. Glenvale Jet
6. Merry Mia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Newc 5th Mar (A1 480m)

Thursday 5 March, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cill Dubh Con
2. Burgess Paddy
3. Daring Recruit
4. Colliery Billy
5. Corner Gain
6. Droopys Heron
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

