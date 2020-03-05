Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 5 March

BROOMWELL WREN (Trap 2) - 14:47 Sheffield

The third race at Sheffield is a handicap over 660m that can go to Broomwell Wren (T2). The selection is getting 10m from the scratch dog, which is 4m less than when the pair met last month, but Broomwell Wren is unexposed having had only four competitive races at this staying trip, winning one of them by more than six lengths. Her chance was compromised by a slow start last time, but with five lengths back to the next dog she ought to get a much clearer shot at things this time.

GEELO PRINCESS (Trap 2) - 16:46 Sheffield

It is hard to get away from Geelo Princess (T2). The pup has yet to finish out of the first three since being stepped up to the standard 500m trip, bagging her fourth win and her second in A5 grade when breaking quickly and making all last time out. With a slow starter on her inside she ought to make the bend in second place at least and, with further improvement on the cards, she can follow up.

COLLIERY BILLY (Trap 4) - 19:09 Newcastle

Colliery Billy (T4) has an excellent record for a greyhound that has spent most of his time in graded company, winning ten of his 24 starts at Newcastle, and he makes plenty of appeal again. He has lost only one of his four starts in A1 grade and this contest is no harder than the one he took by the scruff of the neck last time out at the second bend.