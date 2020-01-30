Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 30 January

BALLYMURPHY NELL (Trap 4) - 12.16 Central Park

BALLYMURPHY NELL was more miss than hit campaigned in open class, yet the daughter of Tullymurry Act seems to have found her feet for the switch to graded company, landing a C&D event on her penultimate start prior to a strong finishing second last time. Those exploits read well in the context of this event and she's fancied to prove too strong for her rivals this afternoon.

DUNHAM INN (Trap 6) - 13.49 Central Park

DUNHAM INN operated as a mid-card grader when campaigned at Sheffield, but to his credit has improved for the switch to Central Park, adding another A2 success to his tally in comfortable style three starts back. Not seen to best effect in a pair of handicaps more recently, Tony Collett's charge still emerged with credit in hitting the frame, and he can turn handy and assert from the ¾ point this afternoon.

RACKETHALL BALE (Trap 1) - 15.47 Sheffield

RACKETHALL BALE boasts stamina as his most potent weapon, as he displayed when getting up close home in this grade three starts back. Essentially proving a model of consistency either side of that victory, he's rather dependent on luck-in-running early given his moderate breaks, but today's contest is by no means one of the strongest he has contested of late, and we're expecting to see Joy Andrews' charge in the firing line come the business end of the race.