To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

Dogs head-on
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Sheffield and Yarmouth on Thursday...

"...there is the scope for her to end up better than A7 class."

Timeform on Greenhill Honey

GREENHILL HONEY (Trap 2) - 15:27 Sheffield

Aside from her handicap win, GREENHILL HONEY has been rather expensive to follow in graded company, but her career is still in its infancy, and she can get back on the scoresheet in the 15.27 at Sheffield. She looked threatening until a bump last week, and Trap 3 aside, Greenhill Honey is taking on pretty exposed rivals, so there is the scope for her to end up better than A7 class.

BLACK WOLF (Trap 6) - 19:19 Yarmouth

Yarmouth's evening meeting is the venue for the other two wagers, with the make-up of the 19.19 contest swinging the vote BLACK WOLF's way given he is the only wide seed. Interference close home didn't help his cause last week, but it was still an excellent effort on what was first dip into A7 company, and in the hope he can clear Trap 5, he's up to winning this.

OLWINN BIRK (Trap 5) - 21:22 Yarmouth

The concluding A3 contest at 21.22 has a similar theme in that the two outside runners boast similar sectionals on our early-bend forecast, but the unexposed OLWINN BIRK looks the one to be with. Having caught the eye on his penultimate start, he put in another good shift when third in a slightly better A3 than this last week, so a similar performance may well suffice.

Recommended bets

GREENHILL HONEY (Trap 2) - 15:27 Sheffield
BLACK WOLF (Trap 6) - 19:19 Yarmouth
OLWINN BIRK (Trap 5) - 21:22 Yarmouth

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 27th Feb (A7 500m)

Thursday 27 February, 2.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Corrin Maura
2. Greenhill Honey
3. Gatelodge Darcy
4. Greatest Gift
5. Brocknmatts Lucy
6. Meenagh Scobbie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Yarm 27th Feb (A7 462m)

Thursday 27 February, 6.29pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Turnthatphoneoff
2. Leahs Ace
3. Denises Boy
4. Me Me Me
5. Kelseys Ranger
6. Black Wolf
Up
Down

Bet slip

Yarm 27th Feb (A3 462m)

Thursday 27 February, 6.29pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Milky Bar
2. Mona Mark Two
3. Marsh Harrier
4. Bad Man
5. Olwinn Birk
6. Busy Lizzie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles