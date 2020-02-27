Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

GREENHILL HONEY (Trap 2) - 15:27 Sheffield

Aside from her handicap win, GREENHILL HONEY has been rather expensive to follow in graded company, but her career is still in its infancy, and she can get back on the scoresheet in the 15.27 at Sheffield. She looked threatening until a bump last week, and Trap 3 aside, Greenhill Honey is taking on pretty exposed rivals, so there is the scope for her to end up better than A7 class.

BLACK WOLF (Trap 6) - 19:19 Yarmouth

Yarmouth's evening meeting is the venue for the other two wagers, with the make-up of the 19.19 contest swinging the vote BLACK WOLF's way given he is the only wide seed. Interference close home didn't help his cause last week, but it was still an excellent effort on what was first dip into A7 company, and in the hope he can clear Trap 5, he's up to winning this.

OLWINN BIRK (Trap 5) - 21:22 Yarmouth

The concluding A3 contest at 21.22 has a similar theme in that the two outside runners boast similar sectionals on our early-bend forecast, but the unexposed OLWINN BIRK looks the one to be with. Having caught the eye on his penultimate start, he put in another good shift when third in a slightly better A3 than this last week, so a similar performance may well suffice.