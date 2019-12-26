Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 26 December

Flynns Flash (Trap 6, 15.27) registered a couple of victories over the sprint trip and on the balance of those runs, he's fancied to make his mark now tackling the standard 500-metre trip. His C&D trial was adequate enough, despite plenty of crowding and starting out in a weak race, the son of Oscar Whisky is fancied to make his mark.

Lackenroe Spark (Trap 2, 16.46) has largely competed at a higher grade than A6 so it come as no surprise to see her register 2 victories at this level in recent weeks. Her recent effort was far from a bad one, first-bend crowding not doing her any favours. Today's affair is far from strong and a bold showing is anticipated.

Newhouse Silk (Trap 1, 17.06) hadn't been shaping at all badly prior to opening her account in D4 class 7 days ago, readily clearing away for a 2 ¾ length success. John Walton's bitch is still in the infancy of her career and with the prospect of more to come, we're hopeful further success beckons.

