Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 26 December
Timeform select the three best bets from Sheffield on Thursday...
Timeform on Lackenroe Spark
Flynns Flash (Trap 6, 15.27) registered a couple of victories over the sprint trip and on the balance of those runs, he's fancied to make his mark now tackling the standard 500-metre trip. His C&D trial was adequate enough, despite plenty of crowding and starting out in a weak race, the son of Oscar Whisky is fancied to make his mark.
Lackenroe Spark (Trap 2, 16.46) has largely competed at a higher grade than A6 so it come as no surprise to see her register 2 victories at this level in recent weeks. Her recent effort was far from a bad one, first-bend crowding not doing her any favours. Today's affair is far from strong and a bold showing is anticipated.
Newhouse Silk (Trap 1, 17.06) hadn't been shaping at all badly prior to opening her account in D4 class 7 days ago, readily clearing away for a 2 ¾ length success. John Walton's bitch is still in the infancy of her career and with the prospect of more to come, we're hopeful further success beckons.
Recommended bets
Flynns Flash (Trap 6) - 15.27 Sheffield
Lackenroe Spark (Trap 2) - 16:46 Sheffield
Newhouse Silk (Trap 1) - 17:06 Sheffield