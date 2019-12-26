To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 26 December

Timeform select the three best bets from Sheffield on Thursday...

"Today’s affair is far from strong and a bold showing is anticipated..."

Timeform on Lackenroe Spark

Flynns Flash (Trap 6, 15.27) registered a couple of victories over the sprint trip and on the balance of those runs, he's fancied to make his mark now tackling the standard 500-metre trip. His C&D trial was adequate enough, despite plenty of crowding and starting out in a weak race, the son of Oscar Whisky is fancied to make his mark.

Lackenroe Spark (Trap 2, 16.46) has largely competed at a higher grade than A6 so it come as no surprise to see her register 2 victories at this level in recent weeks. Her recent effort was far from a bad one, first-bend crowding not doing her any favours. Today's affair is far from strong and a bold showing is anticipated.

Newhouse Silk (Trap 1, 17.06) hadn't been shaping at all badly prior to opening her account in D4 class 7 days ago, readily clearing away for a 2 ¾ length success. John Walton's bitch is still in the infancy of her career and with the prospect of more to come, we're hopeful further success beckons.

Flynns Flash (Trap 6) - 15.27 Sheffield
Lackenroe Spark (Trap 2) - 16:46 Sheffield
Newhouse Silk (Trap 1) - 17:06 Sheffield

