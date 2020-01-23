Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 23 January

The first of our three selections at Sheffield this evening, HOLLYHILL BUBBA (Trap 5, 16:27) opened his account in A7 company back on Boxing Day and in truth has arguably fared even better in defeat up in class subsequently. Undoubtedly an eyecatcher last time, the son of Aero Majestic was noted doing some excellent late work to go down by a length. His style of racing ought to suit the switch to handicaps, and, from what rates a good make-up in orange, he can have the pace-setters in his sights entering the closing stages.

GEELO ALWAYS ONE (Trap 3, 17:22) showed plenty of ability over in Ireland and having posted a couple of encouraging C&D trials, he was far from disgraced despite finishing fourth on his first competitive start seven days ago. Despite operating in the same grade, there is a strong suspicion he lines up in a weaker race on this occasion and, granted a better break, is fancied to stamp his authority on this contest.

A leap of faith may be required in supporting PATTYS BLUE (Trap 4, 18:11) in the finale, particularly given he tied up to hang on for fourth on Friday. However, Lisa Stephenson's charge is very much the type to do better over 500 metres, not least on what he achieved when tackling sprint contests and with sound claims of gaining a clear early advantage, he will prove tough to peg back. Rathcoole Ella with a clear run may emerge as the chief danger and forecast play.

