Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 2 January

FARRAN RUSSELL (Trap 6) - 12.57 Perry Barr

FARRAN RUSSELL is far from a prolific winner but the son of Laughill Duke is nevertheless a fairly consistent sort and he could be the answer in this basement grade. Turning handy from the stripes rates a distinct possibility and he really ought to be making his mark.

IVYS LUCKY CHARM (Trap 2) - 16.27 Sheffield

IVYS LUCKY CHARM is still to open her account since the switch to Sheffield, yet there have been distinct signs of late that the youngster may be ready to strike. After breaking fast, first-bend crowding didn't do her any favours when second last week and, with sound claims of blazing a trail from blue again, today may be the day she emerges victorious.

EMERS BAILEY (Trap 3) - 20.13 Newcastle

EMERS BAILEY is yet to kick on from the initial promise she showed in the autumn but, to her credit, the daughter of Ballymac Eske has gone close in the face of sterner assignments. On the balance of recent form she has an excellent chance here and ought to lead those to her inside up, so we're more than hopeful of a bold showing.