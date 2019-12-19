Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 19 December

Camp Anna (Trap 4) - 18:11 Sheffield

The last race at Sheffield on this afternoon's card can go the way of Camp Anna. The youngster is still learning her trade but took a big step forward last time when scoring in A7 company and the grader has been generous in allowing her to take on similar opposition today. Her win last time was achieved despite her getting bumped and there's almost certainly more progress in her.

Ower Boy Bullet (Trap 6) - 20:38 Hove

The 20.38 at Hove looks a good opportunity for Ower Boy Bullet. The stripes has won two of his last four races and though in A1 grade again this evening, finds himself in a much weaker contest than for either of those two wins. He's not one that is on the scene early as he tends to come with a powerful late run, so the new distance of 500m here (as opposed to 490m) is something else in his favour.

Kereight Cloud (Trap 1) - 21:08 Hove

Kereight Cloud is the one that takes the eye in the 21.08. The pup comes into this A4 contest on the back of a win and a second place in similar company and that's the best recent form on offer. Tony Taylor's red should be in the thick of things at the first bend and, so long as he gets a clear run, should prove too strong for these.