Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 16 January

VIKING RACHE (Trap 3) - 18:11 Sheffield

The best bet on Sheffield's afternoon card comes in the final race at 18.11, with VIKING RACHE taken to snap a lengthy losing sequence in graded company - she did win a handicap last month. The selection hasn't shone out of the boxes of late, but she is certainly capable of turning very handy and her best form rather stands out against this opposition.

OLWINN BIRK (Trap 5) - 19:52 Yarmouth

Over at Yarmouth, OLWINN BIRK took his form to a new level when swooping late to land an A4 contest last week. He was in the stripes on that occasion but the switch to the orange jacket shouldn't be an issue and a single-grade rise for this improving type should be manageable in the 19.52.

SHROUGHMORE LAD (Trap 2) - 20:08 Yarmouth

On our figures, the A2 contest at 20.08 should be a match between SHROUGHMORE LAD and Tyrap Colon. The latter finished ahead of the former when the pair clashed last week, but Shroughmore Lad encountered trouble on more than one occasion, and as the stronger stayer of the pair, is fancied to come out on top this time.