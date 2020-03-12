Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 12 March

GEELO PRINCESS (Trap 2) - 13:59 Sheffield

GEELO PRINCESS has been treated very favourably by the grader at Sheffield , winning three of her last six races, all of which have been in A5 grade, yet despite that record (besides which she has yet to finish worse than third over the standard 500m trip) she finds herself in A5 grade again here. Housed either side of a slow starter, she has the make up to get to the bend in front and if she does it's difficult to see any of the others catching the fast-improving pup.

SAVANA TIMMY (Trap 5) - 15:58 Crayford

This looks a shoot-out between the red and the orange, and preference is for the orange, SAVANA TIMMY. The selection pinged the lids and made all in this grade five starts back, and now back at A8 level for the first time since, he has good prospects of doing the same again. His last two runs can be written off as he found plenty of trouble, but he looks set for a clear run to the bend today with some slower starters around him.

A BIT OF SAS (Trap 3) - 20:13 Newcastle

Early speed isn't the necessity at Newcastle that it is at some other venues, but it's no bad asset to have either, and A BIT OF SAS looks set for an all-the-way win in this contest. The youngster has won two of her last four races, including one in today's grade, and she looks sure to clear the pair on her inside on the run to the final bend. She doesn't have to lead - she won from the back two starts ago - but being clear of trouble always helps, and that looks the scenario today.