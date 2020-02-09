Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 9 February

SONIC POWER (Trap 2) - 15:44 Kinsley

SONIC POWER (T2) has hit a real purple patch of form in recent weeks and the daughter of Droopys Nidge is fancied to go well again. She is a decent breaker and, granted a clear run approaching the first bend, we're hopeful she can emerge victorious.

EAST FERRY SWORD (Trap 3) - 16:51 Kinsley

EAST FERRY SWORD (T3) was a good winner in this grade of A7 during the middle of last month and, having been far from disgraced subsequently, she may well be ready to strike again. Despite being reliant on luck in running given her tendency to break moderately, she highlighted her wellbeing with a strong-finishing second in this grade last time and is worth siding with.

PENNYS SKY (Trap 5) - 20:37 Poole



PENNYS SKY (T5) is a fairly useful sort at her best over four bends and arrives here in good order, finishing strongly for second in a C&D sprint contest last time. She can break better than was the case that day and, in a race lacking depth, the daughter of Deanridge Viking is fancied to prove too strong.