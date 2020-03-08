To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Cheltenham Preview Evening: Watch Replay Here

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 8 March

Dogs in a finish
Timeform pick the best greyhound bets on Sunday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify the best bets at Central Park on Sunday...

"...this looks a good opening for him to open his account over the Central Park hurdles."

Timeform on Droopys Shark

HEADFORD DIVA (Trap 4) - 18:27 Central Park

A classy winner in Ireland, HEADFORD DIVA has quickly done well for Kev Hutton, scoring at Monmore last month and shaping up well at Central Park last week, her many backers looking unlucky not to collect. There is more to come from her and we're hopeful she can get us off to a winning start.

VICIOUS CIRCLE (Trap 3) - 19:03 Central Park

It's not been plain sailing for VICIOUS CIRCLE at Hove but everything came together last week as he slammed his rivals with a big A1-win. He'll be hard to beat in this maiden heat if in the same mood tonight.

DROOPYS SHARK (Trap 3) - 21:01 Central Park

DROOPYS SHARK had a torrid time of it here a fortnight ago, but had previously twice gone close and this looks a good opening for him to open his account over the Central Park hurdles.

Recommended bets

HEADFORD DIVA (Trap 4) - 18:27 Central Park
VICIOUS CIRCLE (Trap 3) - 19:03 Central Park
DROOPYS SHARK (Trap 3) - 21:01 Cnetral Park

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

CPark 8th Mar (OR 480m)

Sunday 8 March, 6.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Avion Charlie
2. Westmead Leo
3. Touchdown Sid
4. Headford Diva
5. Kilbride Fifi
6. Freeky Pumbaa
Up
Down

Bet slip

CPark 8th Mar (OR 480m)

Sunday 8 March, 6.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ballyhooly Anna
2. Courts Ad Joseph
3. Vicious Circle
4. Sweet Leaf
5. Westmead Cory
6. Going Straight
Up
Down

Bet slip

CPark 8th Mar (OR 480m)

Sunday 8 March, 6.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Julius Hemery
2. Heathlawn River
3. Droopys Shark
4. The Other Harley
5. Brians Last
6. Bandit Ollie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles