Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 8 March

HEADFORD DIVA (Trap 4) - 18:27 Central Park

A classy winner in Ireland, HEADFORD DIVA has quickly done well for Kev Hutton, scoring at Monmore last month and shaping up well at Central Park last week, her many backers looking unlucky not to collect. There is more to come from her and we're hopeful she can get us off to a winning start.

VICIOUS CIRCLE (Trap 3) - 19:03 Central Park

It's not been plain sailing for VICIOUS CIRCLE at Hove but everything came together last week as he slammed his rivals with a big A1-win. He'll be hard to beat in this maiden heat if in the same mood tonight.

DROOPYS SHARK (Trap 3) - 21:01 Central Park

DROOPYS SHARK had a torrid time of it here a fortnight ago, but had previously twice gone close and this looks a good opening for him to open his account over the Central Park hurdles.