Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 8 March

CPark 8th Mar (OR 480m)
Sunday 8 March, 6.09pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Avion Charlie
|2. Westmead Leo
|3. Touchdown Sid
|4. Headford Diva
|5. Kilbride Fifi
|6. Freeky Pumbaa
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform identify the best bets at Central Park on Sunday...
"...this looks a good opening for him to open his account over the Central Park hurdles."
Timeform on Droopys Shark
HEADFORD DIVA (Trap 4) - 18:27 Central Park
A classy winner in Ireland, HEADFORD DIVA has quickly done well for Kev Hutton, scoring at Monmore last month and shaping up well at Central Park last week, her many backers looking unlucky not to collect. There is more to come from her and we're hopeful she can get us off to a winning start.
VICIOUS CIRCLE (Trap 3) - 19:03 Central Park
It's not been plain sailing for VICIOUS CIRCLE at Hove but everything came together last week as he slammed his rivals with a big A1-win. He'll be hard to beat in this maiden heat if in the same mood tonight.
DROOPYS SHARK (Trap 3) - 21:01 Central Park
DROOPYS SHARK had a torrid time of it here a fortnight ago, but had previously twice gone close and this looks a good opening for him to open his account over the Central Park hurdles.
HEADFORD DIVA (Trap 4) - 18:27 Central Park
VICIOUS CIRCLE (Trap 3) - 19:03 Central Park
DROOPYS SHARK (Trap 3) - 21:01 Cnetral Park
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
|Back
|Lay
|1. Avion Charlie
|2. Westmead Leo
|3. Touchdown Sid
|4. Headford Diva
|5. Kilbride Fifi
|6. Freeky Pumbaa
|Back
|Lay
|1. Ballyhooly Anna
|2. Courts Ad Joseph
|3. Vicious Circle
|4. Sweet Leaf
|5. Westmead Cory
|6. Going Straight
|Back
|Lay
|1. Julius Hemery
|2. Heathlawn River
|3. Droopys Shark
|4. The Other Harley
|5. Brians Last
|6. Bandit Ollie