Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 29 December

ITSME ITSME (Trap 3) - 18:27 Central Park

ITSME ITSME demands all the attention in the 18:27 sprint. She showed all her spark on her second run back nine days ago and drops in class into a very winnable contest this evening.

CHESTERFIELD OAK (Trap 2) - 19:36 Central Park

CHESTERFIELD OAK went down narrowly in the same race ahead of Itsme Itsme and can go one place better in the 19:36. That was his best effort for a while and he may have even won without a late bump. A repeat of that should see him pick up a rare win now.

ART OF SPEED (Trap 4) - 20:44 Central Park

Sticking with the sprinters and ART OF SPEED looks a spot of value in the 20:44 race. He's been campaigned over further in the second half of 2019 but is just as good over the shorter trips and did well to finish third in an open contest last week after a bad early bump. There is a fair amount to like about him in this line up and he's likely to go close with a clear run.