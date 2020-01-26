Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 26 January

CLAUDIUS MAXIMUS (Trap 6) - 18:44 Central Park

CLAUDIUS MAXIMUS has been making hay over the sprint trip in recent months and was a real improver over 480m here earlier in his career, progressing up to A2-level. The grader has given him a real chance pitching him back into an A4 and he should successfully take the opportunity.

FOREST CAPRI (Trap 6) - 19:36 Central Park

FOREST CAPRI bounced back to winning ways last week for the in-form Barry O'Sullivan, seeing off the re-opposing Bockos Rory and Madabout James, and with luck will take the beating again in the striped jacket.

SCREEN DANCER (Trap 1) - 19:53 Central Park

The exciting SCREEN DANCER was impressive when slamming Lefanta Bear from the rail draw in last week's heats and further success beckons for the improving daughter of Droopys Jet.