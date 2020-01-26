To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 26 January

Dogs head-on
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday
Join today
View market

Timeform head to Central Park for their three best bets on Sunday...

"The grader has given him a real chance pitching him back into an A4..."

Timeform on Claudius Maximus

CLAUDIUS MAXIMUS (Trap 6) - 18:44 Central Park

CLAUDIUS MAXIMUS has been making hay over the sprint trip in recent months and was a real improver over 480m here earlier in his career, progressing up to A2-level. The grader has given him a real chance pitching him back into an A4 and he should successfully take the opportunity.

FOREST CAPRI (Trap 6) - 19:36 Central Park

FOREST CAPRI bounced back to winning ways last week for the in-form Barry O'Sullivan, seeing off the re-opposing Bockos Rory and Madabout James, and with luck will take the beating again in the striped jacket.

SCREEN DANCER (Trap 1) - 19:53 Central Park

The exciting SCREEN DANCER was impressive when slamming Lefanta Bear from the rail draw in last week's heats and further success beckons for the improving daughter of Droopys Jet.

Recommended bets

CLAUDIUS MAXIMUS (Trap 6) - 18:44 Central Park
FOREST CAPRI (Trap 6) - 19:36 Central Park
SCREEN DANCER (Trap 1) - 19:53 Central Park

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles