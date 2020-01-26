Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 26 January
Timeform head to Central Park for their three best bets on Sunday...
"The grader has given him a real chance pitching him back into an A4..."
Timeform on Claudius Maximus
CLAUDIUS MAXIMUS (Trap 6) - 18:44 Central Park
CLAUDIUS MAXIMUS has been making hay over the sprint trip in recent months and was a real improver over 480m here earlier in his career, progressing up to A2-level. The grader has given him a real chance pitching him back into an A4 and he should successfully take the opportunity.
FOREST CAPRI (Trap 6) - 19:36 Central Park
FOREST CAPRI bounced back to winning ways last week for the in-form Barry O'Sullivan, seeing off the re-opposing Bockos Rory and Madabout James, and with luck will take the beating again in the striped jacket.
SCREEN DANCER (Trap 1) - 19:53 Central Park
The exciting SCREEN DANCER was impressive when slamming Lefanta Bear from the rail draw in last week's heats and further success beckons for the improving daughter of Droopys Jet.
Recommended bets
CLAUDIUS MAXIMUS (Trap 6) - 18:44 Central Park
FOREST CAPRI (Trap 6) - 19:36 Central Park
SCREEN DANCER (Trap 1) - 19:53 Central Park
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.