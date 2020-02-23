Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 23 February

A June 18' youngster by Scolari Me Daddy, SLANEYSIDE BRIGS (Trap 1, 13:04 Belle Vue) showed a willing attitude to shed the maiden tag in A7 class last month. Subsequent displays in this grade have been solid enough, runner-up on three of them. His trapping hasn't been all it could be but his exploits on final time read well in this line up and with a clear passage, this strong running sort can emerge victorious with the prospect of further improvement possible.

FRONT ASSET (Trap 4, 20:27 Central Park) was impressive when making his third career start a winning one over C&D at the beginning of the month. That was by far his best effort on the sectional clock to date and, operating from the same berth for the Sunday Night Maiden Final, he's fancied to attempt to make every post a winning one.

KING LOUIS (Trap 6, 21:17 Central Park) gained his initial grounding at Central Park, therefore it has come as no surprise to see Liz McNair's charge show his best form at the Kent venue. At his very best when operating from the striped jacket, he boasts a 50% record in open company here and with fine early pace to boast about, he can trap fast and prove too strong.

