Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 22 December

NOANS FIRST (T2) hasn't helped herself at the boxes of late, but she looked good when successful in A8 company early last month and still retains potential on this her twelfth start. She meets a few fellow unexposed sorts but is up to winning the 15.27 at Henlow on the clock.

Later on Poole's evening card, REMUS (T6) arrives on the back of a couple of heavy defeats, but crucially, this proven A1 performer is dropped into A2 class, and that could be significant in the 18.19 contest. The make-up of the race looks ideal with Trap 5 more miss than hit out of the boxes so far in his career so a prominent pitch out wide looks assured.

Continuing the theme of downgraded performers, HOLDEM OG (T4) tackles A6 company for the first time in the 20.53. Last week's run wasn't devoid of promise either, leading briefly before gradually fading, and he's expected to last longer this time.

