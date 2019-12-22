To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 22 December

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday
Timeform pick out bets at Henlow and Poole on Sunday.

"...he’s expected to last longer this time..."

Timeform on Holdem OG

NOANS FIRST (T2) hasn't helped herself at the boxes of late, but she looked good when successful in A8 company early last month and still retains potential on this her twelfth start. She meets a few fellow unexposed sorts but is up to winning the 15.27 at Henlow on the clock.

Later on Poole's evening card, REMUS (T6) arrives on the back of a couple of heavy defeats, but crucially, this proven A1 performer is dropped into A2 class, and that could be significant in the 18.19 contest. The make-up of the race looks ideal with Trap 5 more miss than hit out of the boxes so far in his career so a prominent pitch out wide looks assured.

Continuing the theme of downgraded performers, HOLDEM OG (T4) tackles A6 company for the first time in the 20.53. Last week's run wasn't devoid of promise either, leading briefly before gradually fading, and he's expected to last longer this time.

Recommended bets

Noans First (Trap 2) - 15.27 Henlow
Remus (Trap 6) - 18.19 Poole
Holdem Og (Trap 4) - 20.53 Poole

