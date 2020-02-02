Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 2 February

The first of our three selections at Central Park, TROY FIREBIRD (Trap 6) is in red-hot form and can make it four wins in a row in the 18:44 event. He's been in fine form over 400m at Romford, landing the hat-trick easily on Friday, and looked a stayer over this longer trip in his early days in Ireland.

The classy BALLYMAC OSBY (Trap 1) can rack up a ninth win on his fifteenth start at Central Park in the 19:18 open. The Kent Derby finalist loves it here and scored easily on his first and only previous go in the red jacket in Kent on his return to the venue three weeks ago. He's had excuses since and everything looks in place for a big run tonight.

Give HANGMAN (Trap 1) another chance in the 20:44. A multiple winner in Ireland, he unsurprisingly arrived to Crayford with a good reputation but three defeats as favourite in Dartford will have cooled his supporters down. He showed up well in a spin around Central Park earlier in the week though and from the rail could offer some value against likely-favourite Druids Busy Man.

