Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 19 January

Timeform identify three greyhound bets on Sunday
Timeform provide a selection from Central Park, Doncaster and Perry Barr on Sunday...

"...he’s a reliable sort in this grade..."

Timeform on Rowington Dude

BALLYMAC MIXIE (Trap 3) - 13:49 Doncaster

BALLYMAC MIXIE (T3) is on the comeback trail and is fancied to make a bold bid in the 13:49 at Doncaster. Six days ago she had her first outing since late-November, and that ought to have blown the cobwebs away. She is drawn outside a couple of moderate breakers, should soon be in a handy position and may well prove tough to peg back.

ROWINGTON DUDE (Trap 1) - 17:55 Perry Barr

ROWINGTON DUDE (T1) clearly has his limitations but he's a reliable sort in this grade of A9. His latest runner-up effort was a solid display in the context of this race, and he did well to be beaten only a length having lost his place mid-race. Granted a clear run we're hopeful he can regain the winning thread.

BRUTUS BULLET (Trap 4) - 21:01 Central Park

BRUTUS BULLET (T4) was consistent rather than progressive in graded company on the Flat at Henlow last summer but he's made a promising start over hurdles and was successful on his competitive debut at Crayford in December. His subsequent trial exploits, including over C&D, have been encouraging, and while there is understandably still room for improvement in his jumping that will come as he gains more race experience.

Recommended bets

BALLYMAC MIXIE (Trap 3) - 13:49 Doncaster
ROWINGTON DUDE (Trap 1) - 17:55 Perry Barr
BRUTUS BULLET (Trap 4) - 21:01 Central Park

