Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 16 February

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday
Timeform head to Poole for their three best bets on Sunday evening...

"...has form at a higher level than A5 and went close in A4 grade three starts back..."

Timeform on Teddys Maestro

CLOUGHTANEY ROSE (Trap 6, 19:29) has yet to taste success on the back of nine career starts on these shores, yet the youngster highlighted latest that her turn isn't far away with a strong finishing second in this grade. Her trapping seems to be coming together also and the July '18 daughter of Laughill Blake is fancied to go well.

SLANEYSIDE VIC (Trap 1, 20:19) has proved a model of consistency in recent months, doing little wrong in filling the runners-up spot on multiple occasions. An A1 winner in the autumn, he lines up in a race lacking depth this evening and it may be the day he can end the drought.

TEDDYS MAESTRO (Trap 6, 20:37) has form at a higher level than A5 and went close in A4 grade three starts back. That effort reads particularly well in this field and with his latest effort best overlooked, turning handy, he may well be ready to get back to winning ways.

Recommended bets

CLOUGHTANEY ROSE (Trap 6) - 19:29 Poole
SLANEYSIDE VIC (Trap 1) - 20:19 Poole
TEDDYS MAESTRO (Trap 6) - 20:37 Poole

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Poole 16th Feb (A8 450m)

Sunday 16 February, 6.04pm

1. Honeygar Sonia
2. Springwell Polly
3. Redhills Willow
4. Coris Moments
5. Farran Deise
6. Cloughtaney Rose
Poole 16th Feb (D3 250m)

Sunday 16 February, 6.04pm

1. Slaneyside Vic
2. Coolykereen Grip
3. Billy Smith
4. Ide Blackjack
6. Tagalong Modric
Poole 16th Feb (A5 450m)

Sunday 16 February, 6.04pm

1. Newhall Rogue
2. Spoton Bullfinch
3. Shale Mcmurphy
4. Slanan Charm
5. Village Guitar
6. Teddys Maestro
Timeform,

