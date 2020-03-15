To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 15 March

Timeform identify the best greyhound bets on Sunday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Perry Barr and Poole...

"...he showed nice early..."

Timeform on Fivefoursofast

AUTUMN FREIDA (Trap 5) - 15:37 Perry Barr

The best bet on Perry Barr's afternoon card looks to be AUTUMN FREIDA (T5) in the six-bend S2 contest at 15.37. The selection boasts a nice blend of early pace along with stamina for 660m, and a narrow defeat in Open company at Nottingham last week stands out like a sore thumb in this.

PENNYS SKY (Trap 5) - 19:46 Poole

Having graduated to A2 class at Poole last summer, PENNYS SKY (T5) has had a couple of enforced absences, but, fit from sprinting, she returned to winning ways in gritty fashion last week. That was in A5 class, and a single-grade rise won't prevent a very bold follow-up bid.

FIVEFOURSOFAST (Trap 4) - 20:02 Poole

FIVEFOURSOFAST (T4) progressed nicely last month, adding a handicap along with an A7 contest to his CV. He was only fourth in this grade last week, but he showed nice early before being overhauled in what was a strong-looking race of its type. A similar performance may well suffice.

