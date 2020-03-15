Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 15 March

AUTUMN FREIDA (Trap 5) - 15:37 Perry Barr

The best bet on Perry Barr's afternoon card looks to be AUTUMN FREIDA (T5) in the six-bend S2 contest at 15.37. The selection boasts a nice blend of early pace along with stamina for 660m, and a narrow defeat in Open company at Nottingham last week stands out like a sore thumb in this.

PENNYS SKY (Trap 5) - 19:46 Poole

Having graduated to A2 class at Poole last summer, PENNYS SKY (T5) has had a couple of enforced absences, but, fit from sprinting, she returned to winning ways in gritty fashion last week. That was in A5 class, and a single-grade rise won't prevent a very bold follow-up bid.

FIVEFOURSOFAST (Trap 4) - 20:02 Poole

FIVEFOURSOFAST (T4) progressed nicely last month, adding a handicap along with an A7 contest to his CV. He was only fourth in this grade last week, but he showed nice early before being overhauled in what was a strong-looking race of its type. A similar performance may well suffice.