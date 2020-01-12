To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 12 January

Timeform identify the best greyhound bets on Sunday
Timeform provide three selections from Central Park and Poole on Sunday...

"...a single-grade rise is unlikely to prevent further success..."

Timeform on Mick And Mon

ITS AN ACT (Trap 5) - 19:18 Central Park

ITS AN ACT is fancied to continue the winning thread. She's been in fine form at Crayford over the 540m trip of late and, having had a previous look at this track, there's no reason to think she cannot complete the hat-trick in the 19.18 contest.

SOUTHFIELD CODE (Trap 6) - 19:53 Central Park

Ex-Irish raider SOUTHFIELD CODE made a sparkling debut in heat 1 last week, going away to win convincingly by 5.5 lengths. With time on his side, he could end up a very smart sort. He won't be missed in the betting in the final at 19.53, but he'll take plenty of stopping.

MICK AND MON (Trap 3) - 20:19 Poole

MICK AND MON has improved in leaps and bounds of late, following a runner-up effort with a decisive success when heavily backed in A7 company a week ago. That was a big career best on both his sectional and overall rating and a single-grade rise is unlikely to prevent further success in the 20.19 affair.

