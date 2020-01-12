Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 12 January
ITS AN ACT (Trap 5) - 19:18 Central Park
ITS AN ACT is fancied to continue the winning thread. She's been in fine form at Crayford over the 540m trip of late and, having had a previous look at this track, there's no reason to think she cannot complete the hat-trick in the 19.18 contest.
SOUTHFIELD CODE (Trap 6) - 19:53 Central Park
Ex-Irish raider SOUTHFIELD CODE made a sparkling debut in heat 1 last week, going away to win convincingly by 5.5 lengths. With time on his side, he could end up a very smart sort. He won't be missed in the betting in the final at 19.53, but he'll take plenty of stopping.
MICK AND MON (Trap 3) - 20:19 Poole
MICK AND MON has improved in leaps and bounds of late, following a runner-up effort with a decisive success when heavily backed in A7 company a week ago. That was a big career best on both his sectional and overall rating and a single-grade rise is unlikely to prevent further success in the 20.19 affair.
