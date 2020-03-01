To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 1 March

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday
Timeform bring you their best bets at three different venues on Sunday...

"...open to further progress and is fancied to make a bold bid..."

Timeform on Fairhillthirteen

NEWINN BOOM (Trap 4, 13:51 Belle Vue) is still in the infancy of his career and made no mistake in getting off the mark on his debut two starts ago, his early pace looking his most potent weapon. Things didn't go to plan last time, yet the son of Laughill Blake is open to further improvement and he can land today's A2 contest on his way to bigger things.

WOODCOCKS AMIRA (Trap 3, 14:26 Perry Barr) was unable to get her head in front when campaigned at Sheffield but highlighted her turn won't be far away at Perry Barr when beaten just over a length in this grade last week. Despite her finishing position, that effort reads well on the clock in the context of this race and the daughter of Ballymac Matt can emerge victorious this afternoon.

A facile winner in A7 grade three starts ago, FAIRHILLTHIRTEEN (Trap 5, 21:11 Poole) has acquitted herself well up in grade subsequently, filling the runners-up spot on each of her last three starts. An August 18' whelp, she's open to further progress and is fancied to make a bold bid.

Recommended bets

NEWINN BOOM (Trap 4) - 13:51 Belle Vue
WOODCOCKS AMIRA (Trap 3) - 14:26 Perry Barr
FAIRHILLTHIRTEEN (Trap 5) - 21:11 Poole

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Poole 1st Mar (A6 450m)

Sunday 1 March, 6.04pm

Timeform,

