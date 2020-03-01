Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 1 March

NEWINN BOOM (Trap 4, 13:51 Belle Vue) is still in the infancy of his career and made no mistake in getting off the mark on his debut two starts ago, his early pace looking his most potent weapon. Things didn't go to plan last time, yet the son of Laughill Blake is open to further improvement and he can land today's A2 contest on his way to bigger things.

WOODCOCKS AMIRA (Trap 3, 14:26 Perry Barr) was unable to get her head in front when campaigned at Sheffield but highlighted her turn won't be far away at Perry Barr when beaten just over a length in this grade last week. Despite her finishing position, that effort reads well on the clock in the context of this race and the daughter of Ballymac Matt can emerge victorious this afternoon.

A facile winner in A7 grade three starts ago, FAIRHILLTHIRTEEN (Trap 5, 21:11 Poole) has acquitted herself well up in grade subsequently, filling the runners-up spot on each of her last three starts. An August 18' whelp, she's open to further progress and is fancied to make a bold bid.

