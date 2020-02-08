Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 8 February

LEVANTE BEACH (Trap 3) - 18:07 Sheffield

LEVANTE BEACH has posted some seriously-impressive first bend sectionals at Newcastle recently and is currently operating at a 50% career win strike rate. With an early start a big advantage given the short turn to the first bend, Levante Beach can use his potent turn of foot to the best possible use.

RAYMONDO CARLING (Trap 6) - 20:44 Sheffield

RAYMONDO CARLING's losing run dates back the best part of year, which in truth is some stretch by greyhound standards, but the grader has given him every chance in this A6 contest. The selection should finally be at home in his new surroundings and was noted making pleasing late gains in A5 company last week, so he could be the answer dropped in class.

MALBAY HARPER (Trap 1) - 22:30 Sheffield

If there's a runner in this field with the potential to be better than A5 class, it's surely the unexposed MALBAY HARPER, and she's an appealing candidate in her quest to double her career tally. Despite failing to justify favouritism in a similar contest last week, that close-up third represented a return to form on our ratings, and she's capable of turning handy on the inside before outstaying the opposition.