To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 8 February

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Sheffield on Saturday...

"...she’s capable of turning handy on the inside before outstaying the opposition."

Timeform on Malbay Harper

LEVANTE BEACH (Trap 3) - 18:07 Sheffield

LEVANTE BEACH has posted some seriously-impressive first bend sectionals at Newcastle recently and is currently operating at a 50% career win strike rate. With an early start a big advantage given the short turn to the first bend, Levante Beach can use his potent turn of foot to the best possible use.

RAYMONDO CARLING (Trap 6) - 20:44 Sheffield

RAYMONDO CARLING's losing run dates back the best part of year, which in truth is some stretch by greyhound standards, but the grader has given him every chance in this A6 contest. The selection should finally be at home in his new surroundings and was noted making pleasing late gains in A5 company last week, so he could be the answer dropped in class.

MALBAY HARPER (Trap 1) - 22:30 Sheffield

If there's a runner in this field with the potential to be better than A5 class, it's surely the unexposed MALBAY HARPER, and she's an appealing candidate in her quest to double her career tally. Despite failing to justify favouritism in a similar contest last week, that close-up third represented a return to form on our ratings, and she's capable of turning handy on the inside before outstaying the opposition.

Recommended bets

LEVANTE BEACH (Trap 3) - 18:07 Sheffield
RAYMONDO CARLING (Trap 6) - 20:44 Sheffield
MALBAY HARPER (Trap 1) - 22:30 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 8th Feb (OR 480m)

Saturday 8 February, 6.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Joella Reggie
2. Ballymac Dingle
3. Levante Beach
4. Fagans Dream
5. Strides Farran
6. Settle Yourself

Sheff 8th Feb (A6 500m)

Saturday 8 February, 6.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Strawberry Fizz
2. Sharpys Genie
3. Harton Larry
4. Geelo Violet
5. Mask Of Zorro
6. Raymondo Carling

Sheff 8th Feb (A5 500m)

Saturday 8 February, 6.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Malbay Harper
2. Wayward Queen
3. Droopys Greta
4. Cant Be Me
5. Fairhill Wendy
6. Piercestown Mask

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles