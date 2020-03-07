Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 7 March

CONEY SABELLA (Trap 5) - 18:39 Sheffield

The Steel City Cup gets underway at Sheffield this evening, but in terms of betting propositions the best two wagers come in graded company, with CONEY SABELLA (T5) a strong fancy in the sprint at 18.39. The selection is into the veteran stage of his career, but he still mixes it in D1 company, and a runner-up effort in a stronger-looking D2 than this last week marks him down as the one to beat.

CLEVER AIRMOUNT (Trap 4) - 19:36 Sheffield

Having surprisingly been returned to A3 company following a runner-up effort in A2 class, CLEVER AIRMOUNT (T4) produced a big career best on our figures when going down by a short head last week. Given that was just her eighth start, there ought to be more to come from Clever Airmount, and, representing a master trainer, she looks one to keep on the right side.

YASOO CAHIR (Trap 2) - 20:53 Hove

Down at Hove, Blue Jig Queen was something of an eye-catcher when getting up close home on debut and market support for her in the 20.53 A6 would put a slightly different slant on things, but, as things stand, YASOO CAHIR (T2) rates the most likely winner. Last week's A7 win was the first time the selection led at the first bend, and that improved sectional resulted in a career-best display, running out an easy winner. On that evidence a single-grade rise is lenient.

