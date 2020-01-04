Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 4 January

Faros Daughter (Trap 2) - 18.22 Sheffield

Faros Daughter (Trap 2, 18.22) hit the ground running at a low level during the autumn and posted a career-best effort when successful by 5 lengths in this grade back in November. In truth, Barrie Draper's charge hasn't had a lot go right more recently, trouble-in-running holding her back on her latest start. However, she was in a promising position most of the way on that occasion and with claims of leading on the rails, she may prove a tough nut to crack if getting loose.

Easy Cheesy (Trap 1) - 20:44 Sheffield

As is often the case with a newcomer, Easy Cheesy (Trap 1, 20.44) found her first competitive start a bit of a shock to the system 5 days ago, breaking slowly and meeting mid-race crowding leaving her with little chance of playing a lead role. However, the August 18' whelp had displayed plenty of ability in her qualifying trials and given she's entitled to be a lot sharper now, we're hopeful of a big run in a race lacking depth.

Ballymac Pat (Trap 1) - 20:57 Monmore

There is some quality action at Monmore this evening and we're hopeful Ballymac Pat (Trap 1, 20.57) a multiple A1 winner over C&D, can make the breakthrough in to open class. The son of Pat C Sabbath was deserving of having his effort marked up last time, coming from midfield to score in a fast time and in this sort of form, he can be expected to play a lead role.

