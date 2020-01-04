To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 4 January

Timeform provide three selections from Sheffield and Monmore on Saturday...

"...we’re hopeful of a big run in a race lacking depth..."

Timeform on Easy Cheesy

Faros Daughter (Trap 2) - 18.22 Sheffield

Faros Daughter (Trap 2, 18.22) hit the ground running at a low level during the autumn and posted a career-best effort when successful by 5 lengths in this grade back in November. In truth, Barrie Draper's charge hasn't had a lot go right more recently, trouble-in-running holding her back on her latest start. However, she was in a promising position most of the way on that occasion and with claims of leading on the rails, she may prove a tough nut to crack if getting loose.

Easy Cheesy (Trap 1) - 20:44 Sheffield

As is often the case with a newcomer, Easy Cheesy (Trap 1, 20.44) found her first competitive start a bit of a shock to the system 5 days ago, breaking slowly and meeting mid-race crowding leaving her with little chance of playing a lead role. However, the August 18' whelp had displayed plenty of ability in her qualifying trials and given she's entitled to be a lot sharper now, we're hopeful of a big run in a race lacking depth.

Ballymac Pat (Trap 1) - 20:57 Monmore

There is some quality action at Monmore this evening and we're hopeful Ballymac Pat (Trap 1, 20.57) a multiple A1 winner over C&D, can make the breakthrough in to open class. The son of Pat C Sabbath was deserving of having his effort marked up last time, coming from midfield to score in a fast time and in this sort of form, he can be expected to play a lead role.

