Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 29 February

The best bet on Newcastle's afternoon card comes in one of the handicaps, with FARLOE AUTUMN (T4) looking well placed to attack on the back of a clear-cut win in A5 company. Those at the head of the handicap in the 17.07 contest look to have a tough task and with Farloe Autumn boasting the best early in the line-up., she should be making inroads quickly before hopefully holding off the strong stayers.

There's Open action at Sheffield this evening, with the six-bend contest at 20.08 an interesting heat. The market has it down as a match between the inside traps, but SHARPYS GOLD (T5) looks the value play. He's well drawn to attack and his four-bend efforts at the track suggest this 660m trip should be well within range.

Doncaster raider KILARA LION (T2) has been busy this month, taking his form to a new level with a brace of wins at Nottingham. He's also breached the 29 second barrier at Owlerton and with 2 middle/wide seeds in opposition in the 20.24, he should get plenty of space to open up.

