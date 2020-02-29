Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 29 February

Newc 29th Feb (HC 480m)
Saturday 29 February, 2.07pm
|1. Feetinthesand
|2. Mermaid Waters
|3. Aughaboy Katie
|4. Farloe Autumn
|5. Love Is Power
|6. Plankey Mill
Timeform select their three best bets from Newcastle and Sheffield on Saturday...
"...this 660m trip should be well within range..."
Timeform on Sharpys Gold
The best bet on Newcastle's afternoon card comes in one of the handicaps, with FARLOE AUTUMN (T4) looking well placed to attack on the back of a clear-cut win in A5 company. Those at the head of the handicap in the 17.07 contest look to have a tough task and with Farloe Autumn boasting the best early in the line-up., she should be making inroads quickly before hopefully holding off the strong stayers.
There's Open action at Sheffield this evening, with the six-bend contest at 20.08 an interesting heat. The market has it down as a match between the inside traps, but SHARPYS GOLD (T5) looks the value play. He's well drawn to attack and his four-bend efforts at the track suggest this 660m trip should be well within range.
Doncaster raider KILARA LION (T2) has been busy this month, taking his form to a new level with a brace of wins at Nottingham. He's also breached the 29 second barrier at Owlerton and with 2 middle/wide seeds in opposition in the 20.24, he should get plenty of space to open up.
Farloe Autumn (Trap 4) - 17.07 Newcastle
Sharpys Gold (Trap 5) - 20.08 Sheffield
Kilara Lion (Trap 2) - 20.24 Sheffield
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Saturday 29 February, 6.07pm
|1. Pemberley
|2. Rockforest Hugo
|3. Grumpy Tinker
|4. Ciaras Swift
|5. Sharpys Gold
|6. Murlens Magda
Saturday 29 February, 6.07pm
|1. Coney Boom Boom
|2. Kilara Lion
|3. Geelo Barclay
|4. Im Alright Jack
|5. The Other Rambo
|6. Barnside Sanchez