Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 28 December

The classy KALAMOUN (Trap 5) makes plenty of appeal on his comeback in the 18:39 contest. He won an A3 and A2 impressively over the 500m here in the autumn and all his spark remains judged on his latest trial showing. Start counting your winnings if he's in front at halfway.

CORRIN MAURA (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 19:51 race. She continues in top form having landed a handicap a fortnight ago and didn't get the clear run that the promising winner Coyote Caviar got when second last week. This is an ease in class and she seems sure to go close.

FOOLISH MICK (Trap 2) has made a very encouraging start to his career and can open his account in the 22:12 A6. Having gone close on his first competitive start he went down again to a good one in Geelo Ruby last week and all the signs suggest he won't remain a maiden for long.

