Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 25 January

BITCOIN JACK (Trap 3) - 18:07 Sheffield

BITCOIN JACK should be in the money in the opener at 18:07. The promising youngster has quickly made his mark at Sheffield this month, running away with an A6 before a fair run in a strong A5. He's quickly back down in grade and should be too good.

NEWHOUSE STAR (Trap 5) - 20:08 Sheffield

NEWHOUSE STAR makes all the appeal in the 20:08. Troy Bedford's speedy dog was successful on his first two starts in this grade and clocked an even better time in defeat when second on Monday. A repeat performance should see him resume winning ways.

TOHULLANDBACK (Trap 6) - 21:54 Sheffield

Wide seed TOHULLANDBACK makes plenty of appeal back in the striped jacket in the 21:54 sprint. She won twice around Christmas from the same box and remains in form, despite not being seen to best effect eight days ago. Back her to come home in front.