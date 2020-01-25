To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 25 January

Dogs round the bend
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday
Join today
View market

Timeform head to Sheffield for their three best bets on Saturday...

"...makes plenty of appeal back in the striped jacket..."

Timeform on Tohullandback

BITCOIN JACK (Trap 3) - 18:07 Sheffield

BITCOIN JACK should be in the money in the opener at 18:07. The promising youngster has quickly made his mark at Sheffield this month, running away with an A6 before a fair run in a strong A5. He's quickly back down in grade and should be too good.

NEWHOUSE STAR (Trap 5) - 20:08 Sheffield

NEWHOUSE STAR makes all the appeal in the 20:08. Troy Bedford's speedy dog was successful on his first two starts in this grade and clocked an even better time in defeat when second on Monday. A repeat performance should see him resume winning ways.

TOHULLANDBACK (Trap 6) - 21:54 Sheffield

Wide seed TOHULLANDBACK makes plenty of appeal back in the striped jacket in the 21:54 sprint. She won twice around Christmas from the same box and remains in form, despite not being seen to best effect eight days ago. Back her to come home in front.

Recommended bets

BITCOIN JACK (Trap 3) - 18:07 Sheffield
NEWHOUSE STAR (Trap 5) - 20:08 Sheffield
TOHULLANDBACK (Trap 6) - 21:54 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles