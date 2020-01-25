Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 25 January
Timeform head to Sheffield for their three best bets on Saturday...
BITCOIN JACK (Trap 3) - 18:07 Sheffield
BITCOIN JACK should be in the money in the opener at 18:07. The promising youngster has quickly made his mark at Sheffield this month, running away with an A6 before a fair run in a strong A5. He's quickly back down in grade and should be too good.
NEWHOUSE STAR (Trap 5) - 20:08 Sheffield
NEWHOUSE STAR makes all the appeal in the 20:08. Troy Bedford's speedy dog was successful on his first two starts in this grade and clocked an even better time in defeat when second on Monday. A repeat performance should see him resume winning ways.
TOHULLANDBACK (Trap 6) - 21:54 Sheffield
Wide seed TOHULLANDBACK makes plenty of appeal back in the striped jacket in the 21:54 sprint. She won twice around Christmas from the same box and remains in form, despite not being seen to best effect eight days ago. Back her to come home in front.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.