Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 22 February

The odds may well be relatively prohibitive when INCA CONEY (Trap 4, 18:22) lines up in the Owlerton Stadium Puppy 280 metre Sprint but she's worth siding with to continue what has been a fantastic start to her career. The daughter of Eden The Kid's early pace is a joy to behold and, having defeated a stronger field than this last time, she's fancied to add to her tally here.

DROOPYS GINA (Trap 4, 20:08) is well established as a versatile campaigner and she arrives making it 5 wins from her last six starts with a hard-fought A1 success earlier this month. Barrie Draper's charge is certainly not reliant on blazing a trail and can put her superior course knowledge to good use over tonight's opposition.

ZERO TO FLASH (Trap 3, 21:36) had shaped with abundant promise from a distinctly unpromising position two starts back, therefore it as no surprise to see him rout A4 opposition last week, breaking better than had been the case he went on to score by an impressive six and a half lengths. The dominance of that display suggests a one-grade rise is lenient and he can play a lead role again.

