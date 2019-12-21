To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 21 December

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield
Timeform shine the spotlight on Sheffield's card on Saturday evening, selecting the best three bets...

"...there’s scope for even better on old form..."

Timeform on Nah Then Bella

Rackethall Bale (Trap 3) - 18:07 Sheffield

The first of three selections on Sheffield's RPGTV card comes in the opener at 18:07, with RACKETHALL BALE (T3) fancied to get it right. It's fair to say it hasn't really clicked for him since his transfer from Belle Vue in September, but this is just the second time he has been exposed to A6 company and he has a major shout on the clock.

Tromora Loch (Trap 1) - 18:59 Sheffield

There are a few unexposed sorts in the A4 at 18:59, one of them being TROMORA LOCH (T1), who is selected to improve on an already-impressive strike rate of five from seven. Despite having his winning run ended in this grade last week, he didn't do a lot wrong when fourth in a blanket finish to the re-opposing Towstar Oreo. Crucially, though, the selection should lead up this time.

Nah Then Bella (Trap 2) - 21:18 Sheffield

NAH THEN BELLA (T2) missed a chunk of 2019, but she's returned with a bang, completing the four-timer in this A2 grade a fortnight ago. There's scope for even better on old form, so there's no reason why the winning sequence cannot continue in the 21:18.

