Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 18 January

LONGRANGE SILVER (Trap 6) looks a snip in the 18:59 event. He's been right back to his best over the four bends for John Sharp and recorded a good time when making all in the six jacket last week. An A4 dog back in the day, it's clear all his ability remains and he can strike again kept to A6 tonight.

LIGHTFOOT TYLER (Trap 1) has the bit firmly between his teeth and can resume winning ways in the 19:51 contest. Usually well found in the betting, he'd been progressing nicely, winning twice over 500m in December, before getting no luck in a decent A5 eight days ago. There is likely more to come from him.

DROOPYS WILD (Trap 3) has just three rivals to beat in the 21:36 A1 and should be up to the task. He's got right back on the up of late and clocked his best time at Sheffield for a while when blitzing a useful field, including well-touted kennelmate The Other Rambo, last week. He can see him off again for another win.

