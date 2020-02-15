Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 15 February

The first of three evening selections at Sheffield comes in the opener at 18.07, with STRAWBERRY FIZZ (T2) taken to regain the winning thread. She's a reliable proposition out of the boxes at this level and was reeled in only close home in a similar race on her penultimate start. Not a lot went right for her switched to trap 1 last week so that race can be overlooked, and she should turn first tonight if our early sectionals are any guide.

There's Open action later on the card, with improving local runner THE OTHER RAMBO (T6) taken to continue the good work in the 19.19 contest. The selection boasts a nice blend of early pace and stamina for 500m, winning an A1 last time and as the only wide side, he will hopefully get plenty of room to operate.

BARNSIDE LUTHER (T1, 20.44) ended 2019 firmly on the upgrade at Doncaster, winning five times in all. He was unable to show his true worth in a 480m Open here last month given he suffered crowing on a couple of occasions but his trial times either side of that suggest he can be a major force over this trip.