Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 14 March

INCA CONEY (Trap 6) can get us off to a winning start in the 18:39 sprint. The exciting Eden The Kid bitch has tasted defeat just once and is four from four in opens, blitzing her rivals once more having got on the bunny three weeks ago. Further glory beckons.

BALLYMAC MACKEN (Trap 2) can make a successful return to Owlerton in the 20:08 race. A winner over 500m at the track in his younger days, Ballymac Macken has burst back into life at his home track Doncaster of late, taking a couple of 450m events. This is tougher tonight but he's clearly in the form of his life and could offer some value against likely-favourite Referendum who is stepping back up in trip after a fine spell sprinting.

KALAMOUN (Trap 5) is right back to his best and can follow up last week's victory in the 22:12 over 500m. He easily saw off Joella Reggie after a fast start and now boasts a 50% strike rate at Sheffield, including a couple of wins in the orange jacket. Another big run looks on the cards.

