Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 11 January

LIGHTFOOT ZOE (Trap 1) - 18:07 Sheffield

LIGHTFOOT ZOE should waste no time getting back on track and can take the opener at Owlerton. She was in good form in the red jacket when last seen and pleased in a trial back over the four bends last week. This doesn't look a particularly strong heat and she looks ready to roll.

COYOTE STORM (Trap 4) - 19:36 Sheffield

COYOTE STORM can open his account in the 19:36 sprint. He ran his best race yet at Sheffield when going close a couple of weeks back and should have the beating of the frustrating Ivys Lucky Charm if in the same sort of form this evening.

LINDRICK LONER (Trap 2) - 20:08 Sheffield

A return to sprinting didn't do for LINDRICK LONER on Monday and she'd previously been in good form in this grade over 500m. She ticks all the right boxes in this contest and looks sure to go close.