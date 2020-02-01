Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 1 February

There's good-quality action down at Hove, but the first of three evening bets comes in the A7 at 18.44, with FLETCHWOOD CO CO (T6) fancied to make all. She should get plenty of space to operate in out wide, and though this galloping 500m is probably on the limit of her stamina, she could easy build up an unassailable lead against these rivals.

The second selection comes in race 4 at Sheffield (18.59), with GREENHILL HONEY (T2) fancied to make the most of the drop to A7 company. It hasn't yet clicked for the selection, but time is very much on her side (May 18 bitch after all) and with a clear run she can show she's better than this grade taking on largely exposed opposition.

Back to the Sussex venue for the final wager in an Open sprint at 21.16, with Romford-raider BLUE THRILL LAD (T5) an appealing candidate having been overlooked on the early show. The selection has failed to land a significant blow in a trio of Opens at the track, but is not out of this on his best times and he hopefully won't edge in as there's plenty of space out wide to operate in with Trap 6 vacant.

