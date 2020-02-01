To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saturday 1 February

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday
Timeform head to Hove and Sheffield for their three best bets on Saturday...

"...she can show she’s better than this grade..."

Timeform on Greenhill Hoeny

There's good-quality action down at Hove, but the first of three evening bets comes in the A7 at 18.44, with FLETCHWOOD CO CO (T6) fancied to make all. She should get plenty of space to operate in out wide, and though this galloping 500m is probably on the limit of her stamina, she could easy build up an unassailable lead against these rivals.

The second selection comes in race 4 at Sheffield (18.59), with GREENHILL HONEY (T2) fancied to make the most of the drop to A7 company. It hasn't yet clicked for the selection, but time is very much on her side (May 18 bitch after all) and with a clear run she can show she's better than this grade taking on largely exposed opposition.

Back to the Sussex venue for the final wager in an Open sprint at 21.16, with Romford-raider BLUE THRILL LAD (T5) an appealing candidate having been overlooked on the early show. The selection has failed to land a significant blow in a trio of Opens at the track, but is not out of this on his best times and he hopefully won't edge in as there's plenty of space out wide to operate in with Trap 6 vacant.

Recommended bets

Fletchwood Co Co (Trap 6) - 18.44 Hove
Greenhill Honey (Trap 2) - 18.59 Sheffield
Blue Thrill Lad (Trap 5) - 21.26 Hove

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Hove 1st Feb (A7 500m)

Saturday 1 February, 6.27pm

1. Paddys Skywalker
2. Mista Vista
3. Sporting Nina
4. Punkrockpreacher
5. Fizzypop Jeff
6. Fletchwood Co Co

Sheff 1st Feb (A7 500m)

Saturday 1 February, 6.07pm

1. Lindrick Loner
2. Greenhill Honey
3. Magna Mindy
4. Mask Of Zorro
5. Newsflash
6. Unknown Flash

Hove 1st Feb (OR 285m)

Saturday 1 February, 6.27pm

1. Droopys Point
2. Lisneal Cute
3. Punk Rock Hazel
4. Modlin Express
5. Blue Thrill Lad

