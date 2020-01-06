Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Monday 6 January

EASY ON (Trap 2) - 20.23 Nottingham

EASY ON hasn't been in competitive action since November, but her trial exploits at Sheffield more recently have suggested that the fire still burns brightly, and she may well be ready to strike. The daughter of Droopys Jet looks well housed in the blue jacket, given the make-up of the race, and with a slick break she can make a bold bid.

BILLIS HAWK (Trap 4) - 21.06 Nottingham

BILLIS HAWK is still very much in the infancy of his career but highlighted he's a pup on the up when routing A2 rivals on New Year's Eve. The manner of that victory suggests he's capable of making his mark at this level and, with the prospect of more to come, we're hopeful of another big run.

SONIC SPUR (Trap 2) - 21.22 Nottingham

SONIC SPUR's last competitive start came in the English Oaks Final during mid-December, but Chris Aker's charge blew the cobwebs away with a slick sprint trial at this venue on New Year's Eve, and could well be ready to strike again. A versatile campaigner, the daughter of Holdem Spy has a slick break in her locker and is fancied to prove too strong for this evening's opposition.