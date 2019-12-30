Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Monday 30 December

SAND STORM (Trap 6) - 13:51 Perry Barr

SAND STORM is a fairly reliable A8 operator and, on the back of a couple of near misses, he may be capable of regaining the winning thread in the 13:51 at Perry Barr. The November '16 whelp had little chance behind a fast winner for the grade nine days ago, but he was noted keeping on well and he's fancied to emerge victorious.

GLENVALE JET (Trap 6) - 15:07 Sheffield

GLENVALE JET lost his form to an extent in late autumn but there have been signs this month that he's on his way back, and he has won once and finished runner-up three times from his last four starts. The son of Droopys Jet may well be able to boss matters out wide early doors in the 15:07 at Sheffield, which can only enhance his claims, and another bold showing looks on the cards.

AUTUMN REAPER (Trap 1) - 16:07 Sheffield

AUTUMN REAPER was a facile winner in the grade of A8 four weeks ago and, having found trouble in running halting further success, she may regain the winning thread in the 16:07 at Sheffield. The daughter of Droopys Cain will appreciate the return to the red jacket and can make the most of her rails berth.