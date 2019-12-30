To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Monday 30 December

Greyhounds running
Timeform select the best bets on Monday
Join today
View market

Timeform select the best bets from Perry Barr and Sheffield on Monday...

"...she can make the most of her rails berth..."

Timeform on Autumn Reaper

SAND STORM (Trap 6) - 13:51 Perry Barr

SAND STORM is a fairly reliable A8 operator and, on the back of a couple of near misses, he may be capable of regaining the winning thread in the 13:51 at Perry Barr. The November '16 whelp had little chance behind a fast winner for the grade nine days ago, but he was noted keeping on well and he's fancied to emerge victorious.

GLENVALE JET (Trap 6) - 15:07 Sheffield

GLENVALE JET lost his form to an extent in late autumn but there have been signs this month that he's on his way back, and he has won once and finished runner-up three times from his last four starts. The son of Droopys Jet may well be able to boss matters out wide early doors in the 15:07 at Sheffield, which can only enhance his claims, and another bold showing looks on the cards.

AUTUMN REAPER (Trap 1) - 16:07 Sheffield

AUTUMN REAPER was a facile winner in the grade of A8 four weeks ago and, having found trouble in running halting further success, she may regain the winning thread in the 16:07 at Sheffield. The daughter of Droopys Cain will appreciate the return to the red jacket and can make the most of her rails berth.

Recommended bets

SAND STORM (Trap 6) - 13:51 Perry Barr
GLENVALE JET (Trap 6) - 15:07 Sheffield
AUTUMN REAPER (Trap 1) - 16:07 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles