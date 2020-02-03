Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 3 February

Sheff 3rd Feb (A8 500M)
Monday 3 February, 2.08pm
|1. Kilara Marciano
|2. Lilys Law
|3. Hillcroft Cain
|4. Got Ya
|5. Me And Tom
|6. Stepaside Ramos
Betting.Betfair
Timeform select their three best bets from Sheffield and Doncaster on Monday...
"...we believe she can take another step forward."
Timeform on Coney Kojo Mojo
KILARA MARCIANO (Trap 1) - 17.06 Sheffield
KILARA MARCIANO has been struggling of late but he now arrives in a basement A8 affair and may well bounce back. The son of Tyrur Sugar Ray can break better than he did last time and should by our reckoning turn handy at the very least, so it will come as no surprise to see him in a much better light.
CONEY KOJO MOJO (Trap 3) - 17.56 Sheffield
CONEY KOJO MOJO has twice shaped well since being switched to four bends and holds claims of blazing an early trail this afternoon, so with further progress a distinct possibility, we believe she can take another step forward.
KNOWALLJOE (Trap 5) - 20.21 Doncaster
KNOWALLJOE hasn't tasted success since early December, yet that's not to detract from a number of solid performances in defeat, particularly when runner-up in this grade last time. A capable operator in this class, he looks to hold sound claims this evening and is fancied to emerge on top.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
