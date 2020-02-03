Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunday 3 February

KILARA MARCIANO (Trap 1) - 17.06 Sheffield

KILARA MARCIANO has been struggling of late but he now arrives in a basement A8 affair and may well bounce back. The son of Tyrur Sugar Ray can break better than he did last time and should by our reckoning turn handy at the very least, so it will come as no surprise to see him in a much better light.

CONEY KOJO MOJO (Trap 3) - 17.56 Sheffield

CONEY KOJO MOJO has twice shaped well since being switched to four bends and holds claims of blazing an early trail this afternoon, so with further progress a distinct possibility, we believe she can take another step forward.

KNOWALLJOE (Trap 5) - 20.21 Doncaster

KNOWALLJOE hasn't tasted success since early December, yet that's not to detract from a number of solid performances in defeat, particularly when runner-up in this grade last time. A capable operator in this class, he looks to hold sound claims this evening and is fancied to emerge on top.