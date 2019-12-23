Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Monday 23 December

SWIFT WAYWARD (Trap 3) - 15.07 Sheffield

SWIFT WAYWARD is proving a model of consistency of late and, whilst a string of second place finishes does raise a slight concern, his exploits on the clock read well in the context of this race. There is a strong possibility the son of Over Limit can lead up the centre this afternoon and he should be tough to peg back if getting on the bunny early.

ROCKFOREST KEIRA (Trap 1) - 15.47 Sheffield

ROCKFOREST KEIRA confirmed herself a slow starting, strong finisher in Ireland so it has come as no surprise to see her do her best work at the finish in her two outings on these shores to date. In fairness, the daughter of Ballymac Eske has met with some stern opposition in the context of A5 grade and, in a weaker race this time, we're hopeful with a clear run she can announce her presence from the ¾ point.

CONEY KRAKATOA (Trap 3) - 18.11 Sheffield

Given his total youth, it was a surprise to see CONEY KRAKATOA improve significantly on his trial exploits, bolting up in a fast time for a D3 race. On the evidence of that run, he ought to readily surpass what he recorded in a subsequent 500-metre trial moving forward and, given his unexposed profile, we're hopeful he can continue the good work now tackling the standard trip.