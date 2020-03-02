To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

FA Cup Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Monday 2 March

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three bets on Monday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday.

"...he's fancied to make another bold bid on the front end..."

Timeform on Upton Legend

BRIANNAS BOY (Trap 2) - 18:11 Sheffield

BRIANNAS BOY (T2) arrives on a losing run stretching back to November, though that's not to say he hasn't been fairly consistent in defeat. The son of Kinloch Brae has done his winning at a higher level and ought to prove difficult to peg back if seizing the early initiative on the rails.

UPTON LEGEND (Trap 3) - 19:36 Nottingham

UPTON LEGEND (T3) is fancied to enhance his fine strike rate at Colwick Park. Capable from the front and from off the pace, the son of Sir Paddy has the bit firmly between his teeth at present and he's fancied to make another bold bid on the front end.

CRITICAL PATH (Trap 5)- 19:52 Nottingham

CRITICAL PATH (T5) is fancied to make the most of what looks a good make-up and open his account. Paul Sallis' charge looked well above-average in qualifying trials at Monmore and, likely to step forward on last week's second here, he can come out on top.

Recommended bets

BRIANNAS BOY (Trap 2) - 18:11 Sheffield
UPTON LEGEND (Trap 3) - 19:36 Nottingham
CRITICAL PATH - 19:52 Nottingham

Sheff 2nd Mar (A7 500m)

Monday 2 March, 2.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Siberian Orbit
2. Briannas Boy
3. Kelseys Turbo
4. Stepaside Elsa
5. Clare From Clare
6. Head Iton Sharpy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Nott 2nd Mar (OR 500m)

Monday 2 March, 6.29pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Calzaghe Boyo
2. Towstar Vixen
3. Upton Legend
4. Colston Pearl
5. Followthe Bubba
6. Swift Ferdia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Nott 2nd Mar (OR 480m)

Monday 2 March, 6.29pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Emers Pirate
2. Movealong Denver
3. Swift Conquest
4. Lasting Legend
5. Critical Path
6. Valentia Fury
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles