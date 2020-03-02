Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Monday 2 March

BRIANNAS BOY (Trap 2) - 18:11 Sheffield

BRIANNAS BOY (T2) arrives on a losing run stretching back to November, though that's not to say he hasn't been fairly consistent in defeat. The son of Kinloch Brae has done his winning at a higher level and ought to prove difficult to peg back if seizing the early initiative on the rails.

UPTON LEGEND (Trap 3) - 19:36 Nottingham

UPTON LEGEND (T3) is fancied to enhance his fine strike rate at Colwick Park. Capable from the front and from off the pace, the son of Sir Paddy has the bit firmly between his teeth at present and he's fancied to make another bold bid on the front end.

CRITICAL PATH (Trap 5)- 19:52 Nottingham

CRITICAL PATH (T5) is fancied to make the most of what looks a good make-up and open his account. Paul Sallis' charge looked well above-average in qualifying trials at Monmore and, likely to step forward on last week's second here, he can come out on top.