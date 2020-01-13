Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Monday 13 January

HARTON BORIS (Trap 5) - 18.11 Sheffield

For all he's still a relative youngster, its fair to say HARTON BORIS didn't progress from his opening exploits. However, he lines up in an extremely weak race today and, with a reappearance spin under his belt following a spell on the side-lines, the son of Droopys Buick may well be able to turn handy and come out on top.

UNKIND HANDS (Trap 6) - 19.05 Nottingham

UNKIND HANDS has been finding winning difficult at A1 level of late, yet the son of Droopys Nidge has been proving consistent and, down a peg on the graded ladder, all looks set fair for a big run. A record of five wins from seven runs in this class is impressive and he can stamp his authority on the contest from the striped jacket.

SONIC SPUR (Trap 2) - 20.51 Nottingham

A finalist in the Oaks back in December, SONIC SPUR did well to make a winning return to action over C&D last week, showing pace to get on top from an unpromising position. In truth, Chris Aker's charge is entitled to strip fitter for that run and, with a better break in her locker, she can turn handy at the very least and supplement last week's victory.