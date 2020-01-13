To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Monday 13 January

Timeform identify the best greyhound bets on Monday
Timeform provide three selections from Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday...

"...all looks set fair for a big run."

Timeform on Unkind Hands

HARTON BORIS (Trap 5) - 18.11 Sheffield

For all he's still a relative youngster, its fair to say HARTON BORIS didn't progress from his opening exploits. However, he lines up in an extremely weak race today and, with a reappearance spin under his belt following a spell on the side-lines, the son of Droopys Buick may well be able to turn handy and come out on top.

UNKIND HANDS (Trap 6) - 19.05 Nottingham

UNKIND HANDS has been finding winning difficult at A1 level of late, yet the son of Droopys Nidge has been proving consistent and, down a peg on the graded ladder, all looks set fair for a big run. A record of five wins from seven runs in this class is impressive and he can stamp his authority on the contest from the striped jacket.

SONIC SPUR (Trap 2) - 20.51 Nottingham

A finalist in the Oaks back in December, SONIC SPUR did well to make a winning return to action over C&D last week, showing pace to get on top from an unpromising position. In truth, Chris Aker's charge is entitled to strip fitter for that run and, with a better break in her locker, she can turn handy at the very least and supplement last week's victory.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

