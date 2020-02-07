To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 7 February

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Sheffield on Friday...

"He can resume winning ways tonight..."

Timeform on Unique Jeff

UNIQUE JEFF (Trap 3) is working his way back to top form and looks set for a big run in the 20:10 event. He's proven just as good over the sprint trip as the four bends and has gone down fighting in his two starts back this year. He can resume winning ways tonight.

OUR BOY WALKER (Trap 2) edged out Unique Jeff on his penultimate start and can get back on the up in the 20:55 sprint. He met all sorts of trouble when bidding to follow up that win on Saturday and remains with potential for Barrie Draper.

Sticking with the sprinters and NUACHABHAIL LAD (Trap 1) has plenty going for him in the finale at 22:25. He's made a promising start at Sheffield, again shaping well in the red jacket on Saturday, and will be winning before long.

Recommended bets

UNIQUE JEFF (Trap 3) - 20:10 Sheffield
OUR BOY WALKER (Trap 2) - 20:55 Sheffield
NUACHABHAIL LAD (Trap 1) - 22:25 Sheffield

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles