Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 7 February

UNIQUE JEFF (Trap 3) is working his way back to top form and looks set for a big run in the 20:10 event. He's proven just as good over the sprint trip as the four bends and has gone down fighting in his two starts back this year. He can resume winning ways tonight.

OUR BOY WALKER (Trap 2) edged out Unique Jeff on his penultimate start and can get back on the up in the 20:55 sprint. He met all sorts of trouble when bidding to follow up that win on Saturday and remains with potential for Barrie Draper.

Sticking with the sprinters and NUACHABHAIL LAD (Trap 1) has plenty going for him in the finale at 22:25. He's made a promising start at Sheffield, again shaping well in the red jacket on Saturday, and will be winning before long.

