Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

Dogs in a finish
Timeform pick out their three best greyhound bets
Timeform identify the best bets from Newcastle on Friday...

"...he's open to improvement moving forward..."

Timeform on Robbos Link

OBSIDIAN CRYSTAL (Trap 6) - 14.08 Newcastle

OBSIDIAN CRYSTAL never totally convinced she was in love with Monmore, yet there have been more positive signs for the switch to the North East, and we're hopeful she can add further success to her tally today. The daughter of St Leger heroine Roxholme Dream has abundant stamina to call upon, and on the balance of her form here, the breakthrough at A3 level beckons provided she gains a clear run.

ROBBOS LINK (Trap 4) - 16.27 Newcastle

Despite a moderate break, ROBBOS LINK still managed to show a fine burst of early pace to make his first competitive start a winning one in D4 class last time. A September 18' youngster, he's open to improvement moving forward, and earns the vote to follow up.

START WALKING (Trap 5) - 17.56 Newcastle

START WALKING proved determined when doubling her career tally in A7 company on her penultimate start and, having run respectably in this grade subsequently, she may well be ready to strike again. Seizing an early position out wide rates a distinct possibility and she can maintain a good gallop and come home in front.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 6th Mar (A3 480m)

Friday 6 March, 2.08pm

1. Moyar Charm
2. Gary For Gold
3. White Satin
4. Angry Robin
5. Yolos Lad
6. Obsidian Crystal
Newc 6th Mar (D3 290m)

Friday 6 March, 2.08pm

1. Lone Ice
2. Sligo Keilly
3. Splash Finn
4. Robbos Link
5. Floki
6. Wazokie Ranger
Newc 6th Mar (A6 480m)

Friday 6 March, 2.08pm

1. Queenies Tommy
2. Target Tweed
3. Now Were Here
4. Nuthill Magic
5. Start Walking
6. Walk In The Tide
Timeform,

