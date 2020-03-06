Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

OBSIDIAN CRYSTAL (Trap 6) - 14.08 Newcastle

OBSIDIAN CRYSTAL never totally convinced she was in love with Monmore, yet there have been more positive signs for the switch to the North East, and we're hopeful she can add further success to her tally today. The daughter of St Leger heroine Roxholme Dream has abundant stamina to call upon, and on the balance of her form here, the breakthrough at A3 level beckons provided she gains a clear run.

ROBBOS LINK (Trap 4) - 16.27 Newcastle

Despite a moderate break, ROBBOS LINK still managed to show a fine burst of early pace to make his first competitive start a winning one in D4 class last time. A September 18' youngster, he's open to improvement moving forward, and earns the vote to follow up.

START WALKING (Trap 5) - 17.56 Newcastle

START WALKING proved determined when doubling her career tally in A7 company on her penultimate start and, having run respectably in this grade subsequently, she may well be ready to strike again. Seizing an early position out wide rates a distinct possibility and she can maintain a good gallop and come home in front.