To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Super Bowl LIV Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 31 January

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday
Join today
View market

Timeform head to Nottingham and Romford for their three best bets on Friday...

"She has improved in leaps and bounds lately..."

Timeform on Chilli Akimbo

FOREST MIKE (Trap 2) - 19:57 Nottingham

FOREST MIKE is one of the two oldest greyhounds in this field, but with two inexperienced pups on his outside and a slower starter on his inner, he ought to get a clear pitch on the rail at the first bend. He was pipped late on in a similar event last weekend after making most, but he was entitled to need that run and this race looks a shade weaker.

DEANRIDGE AWESOM (Trap 3) - 20:38 Romford

DEANRIDGE AWESOM has been outclassed in his last two races, but is down significantly in grade here and is sure to have benefitted from his first look at the track last week against some smart rivals. There's nothing of that calibre of opposition in here, and he should go well.

CHILLI AKIMBO (Trap 2) - 21:26 Romford

There's not much between CHILLI AKIMBO and Loose Chips (Trap 3) on the clock, but the selection is drawn inside her rival and that could prove crucial, with her looking to possess the slightly better earlier pace as well. She has improved in leaps and bounds lately, winning three on the spin, and can continue her progress here.

Recommended bets

FOREST MIKE (Trap 2) - 19:57 Nottingham
DEANRIDGE AWESOM (Trap 3) - 20:38 Romford
CHILLI AKIMBO (Trap 2) - 21:26 Romford

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Nott 31st Jan (A1 500m)

Friday 31 January, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Haggswood River
2. Forest Mike
3. Plaza Aero
4. Billis Hawk
5. Loher Honey
6. Killinan Fury

Romfd 31st Jan (OR 400M)

Friday 31 January, 6.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Westmead Ronnie
2. Playbook
3. Deanridge Awesom
4. Savana Venice
5. Makeit Poser
6. Bellmore Winx

Romfd 31st Jan (OR 400M)

Friday 31 January, 6.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Savana Pearl
2. Chilli Akimbo
5. Nanny Nuala
6. Savana Vodka

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles