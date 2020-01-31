Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 31 January

FOREST MIKE (Trap 2) - 19:57 Nottingham

FOREST MIKE is one of the two oldest greyhounds in this field, but with two inexperienced pups on his outside and a slower starter on his inner, he ought to get a clear pitch on the rail at the first bend. He was pipped late on in a similar event last weekend after making most, but he was entitled to need that run and this race looks a shade weaker.

DEANRIDGE AWESOM (Trap 3) - 20:38 Romford

DEANRIDGE AWESOM has been outclassed in his last two races, but is down significantly in grade here and is sure to have benefitted from his first look at the track last week against some smart rivals. There's nothing of that calibre of opposition in here, and he should go well.

CHILLI AKIMBO (Trap 2) - 21:26 Romford

There's not much between CHILLI AKIMBO and Loose Chips (Trap 3) on the clock, but the selection is drawn inside her rival and that could prove crucial, with her looking to possess the slightly better earlier pace as well. She has improved in leaps and bounds lately, winning three on the spin, and can continue her progress here.