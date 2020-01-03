Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thursday 3 January

WHIZZY TIME (Trap 1) - 18:44 Romford

WHIZZY TIME won an A2 over course and distance in November before running well in defeat at a big price in A1 grade last time. That effort is more than good enough to win this maiden Open race and his track knowledge will prove a big asset, so confidence is high that the second race at Romford can go the way of Paul Young's youngster.

EASTIE BEASTIE (Trap 3) - 19:09 Nottingham

The drop to 480m ought to suit EASTIE BEASTIE in the 19.09 at Nottingham this evening and the pup is expected to return to winning ways. Two fifth places in his last three runs when he was badly crowded were split by a convincing win, where his good early pace was seen to best effect, and, with a couple of less pacey types on his inside he should get a clear run to the bend.

UPTON LEGEND (Trap 3) - 19:26 Nottingham

The following race at Nottingham looks a good opportunity for UPTON LEGEND to win for the third successive time. The selection, who did the business for us last week, finished strongly in both his recent wins after weaving his way through the field and is one of the best dogs at the track. He boasts a near-perfect record of four wins from five starts from the white box and can go in again.