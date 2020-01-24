Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 24 January

BARNISH VULTURI (Trap 3) - 19:09 Nottingham

A five metre start with a couple of slower trappers ahead of him suggests BARNISH VULTURI can get to the front early, and with a couple of slower starters in behind him, his biggest danger (Trap 6) might well find himself getting into trouble. The selection can make all and looks the way to go in the 19.09 at Nottingham this evening.

BLUE NIDGE (Trap 5) - 19:54 Central Park

Over at Central Park, the 19.54 looks a good opportunity for BLUE NIDGE to record her first win at the track since November. She led all the way that day after a ping break and has a good chance of doing so again in a field comprising of generally slower starters. This is her third run back after a break, so fitness will not be an issue, and the drop into an A4 from an A3 seals things.

BOBS SILVER (Trap 2) - 19:57 Nottingham

Back at Nottingham in the 19.57, BOBS SILVER is a confident selection in another handicap. The blue gets a generous nine metre start and will surely be in front at the first bend. She got no sort of run here last week, but her run prior to that when just touched off in an A6 stands out, and a repeat of that form should be good enough here.