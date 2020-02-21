Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 21 February

BIT VIEW NANCY (Trap 3) - 18:22 Nottingham

BIT VIEW NANCY (T3) can hopefully get us off to the perfect start in the opener at Nottingham. The selection has a smash break in her locker, recording an excellent sectional when making all in this grade last month. She's been reeled in close home both starts since but has performed with credit on each occasion and is a reliable proposition given her uncomplicated nature.

SALACRES WEST (Trap 6) - 18:39 Nottingham

SALACRES WEST (T6) is better known for her exploits over the standard 500m trip, arriving in excellent nick with form figures of 112 this month over four bends. It's never an exact science translating that level to sprinting, but the grader has given her every chance - she has been pitched into D2 class - given she was competing in Open company at the end of 2019.

SWIFT PORT (Trap 4) - 20:13 Nottingham

Continuing the theme of pacey sorts, SWIFT PORT (T4) is extremely hard to handle when pinging the lids and, on the clock, he holds every chance this evening. Following a short break and a trio of sprint trials, he probably needed last week's return to action and, with that under his belt, he ought to run much closer to form tonight.