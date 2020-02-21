To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Fury v Wilder Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 21 February

Greyhounds running
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets
Join today
View market

Timeform provide three selections from Nottingham on Friday...

"...the grader has given her every chance..."

Timeform on Salacres West

BIT VIEW NANCY (Trap 3) - 18:22 Nottingham

BIT VIEW NANCY (T3) can hopefully get us off to the perfect start in the opener at Nottingham. The selection has a smash break in her locker, recording an excellent sectional when making all in this grade last month. She's been reeled in close home both starts since but has performed with credit on each occasion and is a reliable proposition given her uncomplicated nature.

SALACRES WEST (Trap 6) - 18:39 Nottingham

SALACRES WEST (T6) is better known for her exploits over the standard 500m trip, arriving in excellent nick with form figures of 112 this month over four bends. It's never an exact science translating that level to sprinting, but the grader has given her every chance - she has been pitched into D2 class - given she was competing in Open company at the end of 2019.

SWIFT PORT (Trap 4) - 20:13 Nottingham

Continuing the theme of pacey sorts, SWIFT PORT (T4) is extremely hard to handle when pinging the lids and, on the clock, he holds every chance this evening. Following a short break and a trio of sprint trials, he probably needed last week's return to action and, with that under his belt, he ought to run much closer to form tonight.

Recommended bets

BIT VIEW NANCY (Trap 3) - 18:22 Nottingham
SALACRES WEST (Trap 6) - 18:39 Nottingham
SWIFT PORT (T4) - 20:13 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Nott 21st Feb (A5 500m)

Friday 21 February, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Jetts Act
2. Fabulous Anita
3. Bit View Nancy
4. Lostock Bluebird
5. Tybar Jay
6. Salacresbenedict
Up
Down

Bet slip

Nott 21st Feb (D2 305m)

Friday 21 February, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Craigland Jack
2. Salacresknockout
3. Eastie Beastie
4. Princess Amira
5. Tickity Gucci
6. Salacres West
Up
Down

Bet slip

Nott 21st Feb (A2 500m)

Friday 21 February, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Honour Rocket
2. Headford Gold
3. Piemans Prince
4. Swift Port
5. Starlight Silver
6. Santas Slick
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles