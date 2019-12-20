To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 20 December

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday
Timeform select their three best bets from Newcastle and Nottingham and on Friday...

"The selection has won three of her last four races..."

Timeform on Blakefield Pixie

Blakefield Pixie might be the oldest runner in the 16.27 at Newcastle this afternoon but the four-year-old is in the form of her life at present and brings easily the best recent form to the table in this A4. The selection has won three of her last four races, including in this grade last time, and might have been expected to have gone up another notch for that but has in fact ended up in a race no harder than the one she won last time.

Later at Newcastle, Boherash Dash looks the answer to the 17.06. The orange hasn't finished out of the first four since August and is near guaranteed to run his race. Two narrow defeats in his last two races, the latest of which was his best effort for some time, suggest he is coming to the boil again and a repeat of that run ought to be easily good enough here.

The 20.44 at Nottingham this evening looks an opportunity for Glenmore Phantom to get back i winning ways. The orange has run into traffic problems on his last two starts but isn't quite good enough for A32 grade anyway, so the drop back into A3 company here (in which he has won three of his last five runs in it) is a big positive.

Recommended bets

Blakefield Pixie (Trap 4) - 16.27 Newcastle
Boherash Dash (Trap 5) - 17.06 Newcastle
Glenmore Phantom (Trap 5) - 20.44 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

