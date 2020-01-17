To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 17 January

Greyhounds racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday
Timeform head to Crayford and Nottingham for their three best bets on Friday evening...

"...with more in his favour than most here, he can bag his first win since moving across from Doncaster..."

Timeform on Lynam The Legend

The last race at Crayford (18:19) can go the way of DROOPYS GOGO (Trap 2). The selection has taken some time to get his act together, understandable given he is still a youngster, but his performances have got better as he has started to trap more consistently and he can make light of the rise in grade. His winning effort last time out is comfortably the best piece of recent form on show.

In the 18:55 at Nottingham, we are very keen on the chances of LYNAM THE LEGEND (Trap 5). The black found all the trouble going after a slow start last time, but his previous short-head defeat had imminent winner written all over it and, with more in his favour than most here, he can bag his first win since moving across from Doncaster.

Early pace isn't the requirement at Nottingham that it is at other tracks but having it isn't a negative either and there must be a good chance that ALFIES JANE (Trap 5) can poach an early lead in the 19:57. The orange got pipped near the line last time after taking up the running early, but that performance still beats every other last-time-out run among the opposition and she can go one better here.

Recommended bets

DROOPYS GOGO (Trap 2) - 18:19 Crayford
LYNAM THE LEGEND (Trap 5) - 18:55 Nottingham
ALFIES JANE (Trap 5) - 19:57 Nottingham

Greyhound SmartPlays are up £41.60 since 1st January

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Timeform,

