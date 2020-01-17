Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 17 January

The last race at Crayford (18:19) can go the way of DROOPYS GOGO (Trap 2). The selection has taken some time to get his act together, understandable given he is still a youngster, but his performances have got better as he has started to trap more consistently and he can make light of the rise in grade. His winning effort last time out is comfortably the best piece of recent form on show.

In the 18:55 at Nottingham, we are very keen on the chances of LYNAM THE LEGEND (Trap 5). The black found all the trouble going after a slow start last time, but his previous short-head defeat had imminent winner written all over it and, with more in his favour than most here, he can bag his first win since moving across from Doncaster.

Early pace isn't the requirement at Nottingham that it is at other tracks but having it isn't a negative either and there must be a good chance that ALFIES JANE (Trap 5) can poach an early lead in the 19:57. The orange got pipped near the line last time after taking up the running early, but that performance still beats every other last-time-out run among the opposition and she can go one better here.

